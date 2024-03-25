'Austrian Lifestyle Week 2024': Celebrating culture, creativity, innovation, and sustainability.
Week-long events spotlight Austrian gastronomy, wine, and fashion plus a twin anniversary year for Thai-Austria relations
The Austrian Embassy Bangkok, in partnership with the Austrian National Tourist Office and Advantage Austria, was hosting the ‘Austrian Lifestyle Week 2024’ with three distinct themes (Gastronomy, Wine, and Fashion) to highlight Austria’s vibrant and rich culture.
From March 18 – 24, numerous events were held, celebrating the twin anniversaries of Thailand and Austria including 155 years of formal relations between the two countries and 70 years of resident missions in Bangkok and Vienna, respectively.
Highlights of Austrian Lifestyle Week 2024 include a friendly cooking competition ( March 20) between Austrian Chef Max Stiegl and Thai Chef Manosh Phuengprom, an exclusive Manishwine-tasting event (March 21 , invitation only) and a trend-setting fashion show ( March 22 ).
Chef Manosh believes that the heart of Thai cuisine is the harmonious combination of authentic flavours, quality ingredients, and advanced culinary techniques. His passion is to explore the combination and balance of Thai flavours that mix sweet, savoury, sour and spice using locally sourced ingredients.
While Chef Stiegl’s spin on traditional Austrian dishes blends French culinary traditions and sustainable Burgenland cuisine to form a creative twist on traditional Austrian dishes. His annual Sautanz (‘Sow Dance’) Festival is the stuff of legend: A gourmet pork feast where every part of the pig is harvested in a sustainable nose-to-tail approach and then cooked to perfection. Nothing is thrown away as the entire animal is eaten.
Epicureans, including the late Anthony Bourdain, have travelled from all over the world to taste Chef Stiegl’s innovative specialities. He places great importance on regional seasonal ingredients to shape his menu; his restaurant serves fresh fish from nearby Lake Neusiedl, game from the Leitha Mountains, lamb from his farm, poultry from nearby neighbours, and herbs from Chef Stiegl’s garden.
“The Austrian Thai Cooking Competition will give Thais an excellent opportunity to discover Austria’s fantastic culinary traditions. This event is an invitation to enjoy all it has to offer - great food, amazing landscapes and an abundance of art and culture," said Emanuel Lehner-Telic, Director of the Austrian National Tourist Office. "Austria culinary tourism is gaining popularity as the country is known for high-quality and sustainable cuisine that has been influenced by multiple European gastronomic traditions."
The MICHELIN Guide also recently announced it is returning to Austria with an upcoming 2025 national selection. This accolade harks back to when Chef Stiegl was the youngest starred chef in the world at 20 and should resonate with Thai diners given the many Michelin-star restaurants in Bangkok and southern Thailand.
Moving from food to fashion, the Austrian Fashion Show will highlight the latest style trends in haute couture featuring special collections by Consches, Plural and Thang de Hoo from Austria and Ek Thongprasert, Wonder Anatomie and Sirintra from Thailand. The show will offer those in attendance the chance to discover sustainable designs and fabrics from both countries and other premium fashion products.
Austrian Lifestyle Week 2024 also coincides with the 155-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Austria and 70 years of resident missions in Bangkok and Vienna.
Thailand and Austria first launched diplomatic relations back in 1869 when they signed a Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation. The event is also a reminder of how cultural exchanges can strengthen bilateral ties and pave the wave for more cooperation between countries.