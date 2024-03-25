'Austrian Lifestyle Week 2024': Celebrating culture, creativity, innovation, and sustainability.

The Austrian Embassy Bangkok, in partnership with the Austrian National Tourist Office and Advantage Austria, was hosting the ‘Austrian Lifestyle Week 2024’ with three distinct themes (Gastronomy, Wine, and Fashion) to highlight Austria’s vibrant and rich culture.

From March 18 – 24, numerous events were held, celebrating the twin anniversaries of Thailand and Austria including 155 years of formal relations between the two countries and 70 years of resident missions in Bangkok and Vienna, respectively.

Highlights of Austrian Lifestyle Week 2024 include a friendly cooking competition ( March 20) between Austrian Chef Max Stiegl and Thai Chef Manosh Phuengprom, an exclusive Manishwine-tasting event (March 21 , invitation only) and a trend-setting fashion show ( March 22 ).

Chef Manosh believes that the heart of Thai cuisine is the harmonious combination of authentic flavours, quality ingredients, and advanced culinary techniques. His passion is to explore the combination and balance of Thai flavours that mix sweet, savoury, sour and spice using locally sourced ingredients.