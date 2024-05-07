Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Mindy Kaling shined at the blooming Met Gala

Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, was more Old Hollywood than storybook in a chic Oscar de la Renta low-cut strapless look, a white bloom in her clicked-back updo and a train behind. Oddly, older sister Kim Kardashian tightly covered up her gorgeous silver corset look with a leaf motif by Maison Margiela with a lumpy grey sweater.

Dua Lipa was a whole different kind of princess. She went full rock ‘n’ roll in black by Marc Jacobs, who accompanied her. Her lace and feather look was slow slung at the hip with a deep plunge at the neck.

The princess vibes were in apparent reference to the Met’s spring exhibition that the gala kicks off. It’s called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” While it doesn’t actually have to do with Disney or even princesses, some of the 400 guests went there.

Amid all the princesses was the Mad Hatter, Barry Keoghan, in an earthy Burberry velvet Victorian look with a high-necked bow shirt underneath. He, of course, had a top hat.

Demi Moore stuck to the garden in a Harris Reed look with huge wings encircled by arrows and hand-painted with pink and white blooms.

Diesel broke through on the gala carpet on Dove Cameron. It was about as unlike Diesel as it gets, also going for the garden. The look had sleeves attached to her train.

FINDING DEEPER MEANING IN THE THEME

Lily Gladstone went for black by Gabriela Hearst.

“We wanted me to feel draped in the power of my ancestors,” she said. “For Kiowa and Blackfeet, our ancestors are the stars, that’s where we come from. ... I feel like it’s so long overdue that we have so much Indigenous representation and this sort of upper echelon world of high luxury fashion because that is our aesthetic, you know, Natives have always loved luxury.”

Brooke Bobb, fashion news director for Harper’s Bazaar, saw a multitude of meanings in all of the evening’s black and florals.

“There were a lot of blacks, perhaps a gothic ode to the `Sleeping Beauties’ title of the actual exhibition but also maybe an accidental nod to the fact that in this chaotic world, we’re living in right now, not everything, not even fabulous, prime-time televised fashion, is coming up roses,” she said.

There was no Rihanna and no Taylor Swift.

“Zendaya came out swinging for a second time in a finale look to close the carpet but overall, the whole red carpet experience felt like it was stuck in some odd time warp, somewhere between the Met Gala’s glory days and the now, a moment when the camp of it all and social media vitality tend to override fashion for the pure love of fashion,” Bobb said.

FLORAL LOOKS AND A SPECIAL PLUS-1

Colman Domingo donned a white jacket with a cape and extra-wide trousers, holding a bouquet of white calla lilies, while Tyla chose a Balmain gown made to look like sand using actual sand on fabric moulded to her body. She needed help with the hourglass she held as she made her way up the museum stairs. Domingo’s designer was Willy Chavarria.

Sam Smith wore silver and gold metal roses tucked into the waist of a jacket, and Jack Harlow also channelled florals, but subtly with a silver and pearl floral boutonniere.

Wintour wore a black coat adorned with multicoloured flowers by Loewe. Her fellow co-chair Bad Bunny donned all black Margiela, while fellow-co-chair Chris Hemsworth opted for sand-coloured Tom Ford.

Among those who had way BIG fun with the nature and garden theme was Lana Del Rey. She walked up the museum steps as an actual tree, her face shrouded by fabric held up by her branches. The look was by Alexander McQueen.

A pregnant Lea Michele wore Rodarte, inspired by the brand’s 2012 spring/summer collection.

“I’m honoured to be here and bring my baby with me,” Michele said. “I don’t think I was allowed a plus one, but I’m bringing” one, she said with a laugh. “I’m so grateful. I feel really beautiful, you know, in this pregnancy.”

Nicki Minaj also went out of the box in a bright metallic yellow dress with large flowers dangling and bobbing as she moved.

EARLY REACTIONS TO THIS YEAR’S MET GALA LOOKS

Larry Curran, a stylist and independent brand consultant, saw big wins among a specific brand: “Is this the year people stop asking how to pronounce Loewe?”

It’s lo-'weh-ve.

Danielle James, beauty director for Elle.com, said top trends of the night also included bold blush and baby bangs.

“I loved seeing Ayo Edebiri’s berry cheeks, taking the strawberry makeup trend to another level. Nell Diamond gave us a flush of poppy red on her cheeks. Gigi Hadid gave us an eye-catching look with bold red cheeks and a bold red lip that we’ll be sure to see on many nights out this summer. After seasons of no makeup and minimalist looks, colour is here!”

AP

Photo by Reuters