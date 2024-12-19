Disease control agency on alert for undiagnosed disease in Congo

Citing a report from Congo’s Health Ministry, DDC director-general Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul said the outbreak took place in the Panzi health zone in Kwango province on October 24, where the number of patients and fatalities continued to increase.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control as of December 9, the number of patients and fatalities due to an undiagnosed disease were 527 and 32, respectively, he said, adding that 19 children aged below five years old were among fatalities.

Among patients suffering from the undiagnosed disease, 42.7% are aged below five years, followed by 5-9 years (25.4%), over 25 years (22.6%), 20-24 years (3.6%), 10-14 years (3%) and 15-19 years (2.4%). Symptoms commonly found among patients included fever, cough and fatigue.