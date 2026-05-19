SRT says Makkasan rider entered rail zone before being grazed by train

The State Railway of Thailand has clarified that a suburban train was operating normally when it grazed a food delivery rider near Makkasan, saying the man had climbed over a barrier into a restricted railway area shortly before the accident.
A source from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said the clarification followed media and social media reports about suburban train No 367, operating on the Bangkok-Chachoengsao route, grazing a person near telegraph pole 6/3–4 between Makkasan and Khlong Tan stations, shortly before reaching Asok halt.
The incident occurred at about 10.40am on May 19.
The SRT said it wanted to prevent any misunderstanding that the “train ran into a person”, stressing that the train was running normally on its designated track.
According to the SRT, the accident was not caused by an error in train operations.
The agency said the injured man had ridden a motorcycle and parked it by the roadside before climbing over a barrier separating the road from the railway zone. He then entered the railway area and stood there to urinate, close to the approaching train.
The train sounded its horn as a warning, the SRT said. However, because trains are large vehicles with long braking distances, the driver was unable to stop in time, resulting in the man being grazed.
The SRT said the incident not only endangered the life of the person who entered the restricted area but also disrupted public transport operations.
Train services were delayed by 22 minutes, causing inconvenience to passengers.
The agency again reminded the public that railway areas protected by fences or barriers are dangerous and strictly restricted. People are prohibited from climbing over barriers, walking through railway zones or using the area for personal business.
The incident occurred only days after a deadly collision between a freight train and a public bus at the Asok-Din Daeng railway crossing near Makkasan on May 16. That crash killed at least eight people and injured dozens, with 32 injuries reported.
The SRT’s clarification indicates that the May 19 incident was separate in nature from the May 16 train-bus crash, as it involved a person entering a restricted railway zone rather than a vehicle trapped at a crossing.
On Saturday, May 16, 2026, a freight train collided with a public bus at a railway crossing near Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station on Asok-Din Daeng Road. The crash sparked a fire that engulfed the bus and damaged nearby vehicles.
Initial reports said the bus was stopped on the tracks during heavy traffic when the freight train arrived. Authorities have been investigating the roles of the train driver, bus driver and railway crossing staff.
Following the crash, the Transport Ministry ordered an urgent rail-safety overhaul, including 100% drug screening and daily alcohol checks for public transport drivers, along with tighter procedures at railway crossings.