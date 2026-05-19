SRT says Makkasan rider entered rail zone before being grazed by train

The train sounded its horn as a warning, the SRT said. However, because trains are large vehicles with long braking distances, the driver was unable to stop in time, resulting in the man being grazed.

Rail services delayed by 22 minutes

The SRT said the incident not only endangered the life of the person who entered the restricted area but also disrupted public transport operations.

Train services were delayed by 22 minutes, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The agency again reminded the public that railway areas protected by fences or barriers are dangerous and strictly restricted. People are prohibited from climbing over barriers, walking through railway zones or using the area for personal business.

Safety concerns remain after nearby fatal crash

The incident occurred only days after a deadly collision between a freight train and a public bus at the Asok-Din Daeng railway crossing near Makkasan on May 16. That crash killed at least eight people and injured dozens, with 32 injuries reported.

The SRT’s clarification indicates that the May 19 incident was separate in nature from the May 16 train-bus crash, as it involved a person entering a restricted railway zone rather than a vehicle trapped at a crossing.

Brief background: Asok-Din Daeng train-bus crash

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, a freight train collided with a public bus at a railway crossing near Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station on Asok-Din Daeng Road. The crash sparked a fire that engulfed the bus and damaged nearby vehicles.

Initial reports said the bus was stopped on the tracks during heavy traffic when the freight train arrived. Authorities have been investigating the roles of the train driver, bus driver and railway crossing staff.

Following the crash, the Transport Ministry ordered an urgent rail-safety overhaul, including 100% drug screening and daily alcohol checks for public transport drivers, along with tighter procedures at railway crossings.