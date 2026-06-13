A Legacy of Limitless Grace: How Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s Royal Rescue Dogs Redefined Compassion

Following the peaceful passing of the beloved Princess, we look back at the canine companions who found sanctuary within Her Royal Highness’s heart.
In the wake of the profoundly sorrowful passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, the Kingdom of Thailand unites in mourning a royal life defined by duty, humility, and an extraordinary capacity for empathy.
Whilst Her Royal Highness’s formidable contributions to judicial reform and international diplomacy are well-documented, her private life revealed an equally magnificent grace. Reporting for Krungthep Turakij, Warun Supakorn notes that behind the public profile was a remarkably down-to-earth demeanour, illuminated by a deep, lifelong devotion to animal welfare.
Through her personal actions, the Princess extended her protection to the country's most vulnerable creatures, welcoming numerous stray, abandoned, and disabled dogs into her household as cherished royal pets. These animals were not chosen for pedigree but for their need, granting them a new lease on life and a dignified sanctuary.
A systemic vision for animal welfare
In 2011, moved by the distressing plight of stray animals inside overcrowded municipal facilities, Her Royal Highness established the Friend of Dogs Network Project under the Royal Patronage.
The initiative originally sought to modernise stray dog management at the Prawet facility, but its vision quickly expanded into advocating for progressive animal rights legislation and fostering public education regarding responsible pet ownership.
Beyond her systemic advocacy, the personal stories of her individual canine companions serve as a moving testament to a benevolence that knew no bounds:
Khun Mhee Dum: A large, mixed-breed Thai dog with a striking, solid black coat, he was discovered by the Princess whilst living as a homeless stray near the Trat Provincial Prison. Drawn to his gentle nature, Her Royal Highness immediately adopted him. Khun Mhee Dum became a beloved public symbol of her philosophy that a humble, mixed-breed street dog was worthy of the exact same meticulous care and affection as any foreign pedigree.
Khun Fah Khram: Originally named Toomtam, this Thai Bangkaew dog had suffered catastrophic abuse by a previous owner, leaving his hind legs permanently fractured and paralysed. Upon learning of his condition through animal welfare circles, the Princess commanded her staff to retrieve him. She sponsored his extensive veterinary rehabilitation at Kasetsart University and bestowed upon him the name Khun Fah Khram (Mr Blue Sky). Equipped with a custom canine wheelchair, he frequently accompanied the Princess to charity functions, serving as a joyful, inspiring ambassador against animal cruelty.
Khun Talay: Abandoned permanently by his owner at a naval canine shelter in Sattahip, Chonburi, this vulnerable dog was battling illness when the Princess encountered him during an official visit. Sensing a profound connection, Her Royal Highness took him into her personal care, ensuring he spent the rest of his days enveloped in royal warmth, completely insulated from his past isolation.
Khun Tofu: This exceptionally loyal Thai Bangkaew shared a legendary bond with the Princess, famously choosing her own mistress. When presented with a litter of puppies in Udon Thani, the Princess remarked, "Whoever wants to live with us, walk on over." Only Khun Tofu stepped forward. As she matured, her protective instincts became so fierce that few dared approach the Princess when this steadfast companion was standing guard by her side.
Khun Jai Petch: Renowned for his advanced intelligence, this talented companion was expertly trained in agility and balance. The Princess frequently permitted him to perform at high-profile charitable events, such as the Emporium Pet-a-Porter, where his clever displays delighted crowds and raised vital funds for underprivileged stray animals nationwide.
Bridging welfare with national security
Her Royal Highness’s sophisticated vision extended seamlessly into the development of working dogs to ensure public safety. She founded the internationally registered "Von der 908" royal kennel to breed and train German Shepherds under the elite global IGP standards.
It was during the final preparations for the Thailand Working Dog Championship by the Royal Thai Army 2022 in Nakhon Ratchasima—where she had personally entered 15 of her dogs—that Her Royal Highness tragically collapsed due to a heart condition on 15 December 2022.
Following a long and courageous battle under the finest medical care, Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully on Thursday, 11 June 2026, at the age of 47.
Though she has departed, the profound impact of her benevolence remains vividly alive. In the gentle eyes of the rescues she saved and the national frameworks she built, Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy of unconditional love and unwavering compassion will shine brightly in the hearts of the Thai people for generations to come.
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