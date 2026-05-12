Thai consumer confidence falls as energy costs and job insecurity grow

Assoc Prof Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chief adviser to the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, said the April 2026 consumer confidence survey showed indices had fallen across all categories for a second consecutive month, reaching the lowest level in eight months.

The confidence index for the overall economy fell to 44.1, while the index for job opportunities stood at 48.6 and the index for future income was 59.0. As a result, the overall Consumer Confidence Index in April declined to 50.6 from 51.8 in March.

Negative factors with a significant impact on confidence came from the conflict involving the United States, Iran and Israel, which raised concerns over a sharp increase in global energy prices. This directly affected domestic production costs, transport costs and the cost of living.