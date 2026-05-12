GULF builds 39.3m-share stake in MINT as holding company strategy expands into tourism

GULF Development Public Company Limited, or GULF, has been reshaping its investment portfolio over the past three to five years, making it increasingly clear that its ambitions are no longer limited to the power-generation business.

The company is now moving towards becoming a “holding company” that owns strategic assets across several industries, including telecommunications, banking, digital businesses and, most recently, tourism and lifestyle.

According to Minor International Public Company Limited’s, or MINT’s, shareholder data as of May 6, 2026, “Gulf Holdings (Thailand) Co Ltd” appeared as the 16th-largest shareholder, holding 39.3 million shares, or 0.69% of total shares. The stake is worth around 834 million baht.

The shareholding has prompted the market to watch whether GULF may be positioning itself more firmly in the “global hospitality and lifestyle” business, after previously expanding its empire from energy into telecommunications, digital and banking.

MINT is one of the world’s major hotel and restaurant groups, with more than 500 hotels across over 50 countries under key brands including Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli and Elewana Collection, as well as European brands such as NH Hotels, NH Collection and nhow following its acquisition of NH Hotel Group.

MINT’s restaurant business, operated under Minor Food, has more than 2,500 outlets in nearly 30 countries. Its portfolio includes brands familiar to Thai consumers, such as The Pizza Company, Swensen’s, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King and Bonchon.