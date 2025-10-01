Quality longevity: Sustainable health becomes new stability for all ages

Don't wait to get sick and rely on the government for care

When health problems accumulate over a decade, even significant financial savings may be insufficient to cover treatment costs. This can quickly turn a debt-free status into heavy debt.

Dr Wanwiput notes, "If we allow ourselves to become ill and wait for the government to rely, for example, on a universal healthcare system, the state may not be ready to care for us immediately. Public hospitals are extremely overburdened".

"Siriraj Hospital, for instance, sees three million patients per month, which is three times more than a large private hospital. Therefore, preventing health problems is far more critical than waiting for state-provided treatment. Investing in your health now is essentially building a long-term financial shield," she added.

Panic and Depression: Enemies of Longevity

The online world often presents a false reality. The stories and images seen on social media are typically curated highlight reels, not the whole truth. Yet, most people compare themselves to these idealised portrayals, severely harming their mental health.

Wanwiput further explains that if social media were a friend, it would be a dishonest one. Social media algorithms feed us information we want to see or hear, trapping us in an "echo chamber." This narrow view limits our perspective and blocks opportunities for new learning.

Excessive, unfiltered media consumption contributes to rising rates of panic, depression, and anxiety, all of which are enemies of a long and high-quality life.

Technology and the Six Pillars of Longevity

Dr Wanwiput also highlights that technology plays a crucial role in reducing medical risk and improving patient care, particularly through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI helps reduce medical errors and elevates the quality of care provided by staff.

For instance, AI allows less-experienced doctors to access the databases and accumulated experience of highly seasoned practitioners.

It can also reduce unnecessary administrative burdens, solve communication problems caused by illegible handwriting, and minimise record-keeping, thus giving doctors back the time to focus on their true role as healers.

"Technology helps doctors understand health at a cellular level, enabling personalised care based on risk and proactive prevention," says Wanwiput.

To achieve sustainable longevity, we must adopt the Six Pillars of Lifestyle Change:

Mental Health and Relationships: This is the essential foundation. Eating: Choose minimally processed foods. Exercise: Move your body regularly (e.g., alternate between standing and sitting while working). Avoiding Toxins: This includes physical toxins like cigarette smoke and alcohol, as well as "toxic people" who harm your emotional well-being. Stress Management: Practice relaxation and mindfulness. Environment: A healthy environment promotes good health.

Good Relationships and Personal Responsibility

Dr Phisri, the owner of the Dr Mom-หมอแม่ page, states that being in a good relationship is directly linked to developing the desire for self-care, which in turn leads to better physical and mental health.

She explains that positive relationships motivate a person to want to live longer to be with their loved ones. Furthermore, she highlights that everyone has a responsibility to others, and a key drive for wanting a long life is to avoid becoming a burden on the people we love.

This motivation compels us to actively manage both our physical and mental health.

"Good relationships directly affect health because they help us reduce stress and illness.

When we get sick less often, our mood improves," Dr Phisri says. "Therefore, if you are in a toxic relationship, you should try to distance yourself from that emotionally draining connection.

If you can’t leave, you should practice letting go and forgiveness, find ways to adapt to the situation, and be willing to genuinely apologise to others. This shows a 'Growth Mindset.'

Finally, everyone will grow old. I want everyone to take responsibility for their own life, both physical and mental health, for the sake of our 'future self.'"

Life is a Marathon

Caring for our physical and mental health for a long and balanced life is not just about physical well-being. Managing emotions and self-awareness are also critically important.

Amorntep, CEO of Sati App, suggests that today’s problems shouldn't become tomorrow's burdens. Therefore, taking good care of yourself starting today will prevent you from becoming a liability to yourself and others in the future.

He advises starting small, because "Life is a marathon."

"People often express negative emotions or get frustrated more easily with those closest to them, such as parents or partners, than with outsiders," he notes.

"When it comes to others, we often feel empathy or pity for someone whose loved one treats them poorly due to emotional outbursts".

"Increasing Emotional Resilience is something everyone can do by simply practising Stop (Pause before reacting emotionally), Think (Consider the situation and the underlying cause), Reflect (Try to see the other person’s perspective and understand their feelings), and Act (Take action to solve the problem or offer mutual encouragement)," he said

Ultimately, most illnesses stem from "insufficiency or imbalance" in areas like eating, sleeping, or emotional expression.

If everyone takes sufficient care of themselves, it will benefit themselves, those around them, and the world.

With more people living longer, perhaps even to 100 years old, he encourages everyone to ask themselves what changes they want to make now to ensure they have a long, high-quality life, and to start making those changes immediately.

Chuleeporn Aramnet