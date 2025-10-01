Quality longevity: Sustainable health becomes new stability for all ages

Longevity, or sustainable, high-quality health, is more than just a health trend; it's a "significant global transformation" impacting society, the economy, and public health systems.
The focus has shifted from merely increasing lifespan to extending healthspan, the years lived in good health. This means living life to the fullest, unconstrained by chronic diseases and age-related aches, and not being a burden on others.
The Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX2025), held for the sixth consecutive year, operates under the core concept of “Sufficiency for Sustainability” and the theme of Adaptation & Collaboration.
This reflects the critical need for "adaptation" and "collaboration" to tackle the challenges posed by the global climate crisis.
The event will take place from September 26 to October 5, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
It serves as a hub for activities covering all dimensions of sustainable development, including economics, society, environment, energy, food, health, innovation, and culture.
Invest in Your Health Early
The SX TALK STAGE will host a session on "Adaptation for Longevity on September 27, 2025."
Dr Wanviput Sanphasitvong, a specialist in Preventive and Lifestyle Medicine at VitalLife Scientific Wellness Centre, Bumrungrad International Hospital, will share her insights.
She will be joined by Dr Pissri Kumanuwong, owner of the "Dr Mom-หมอแม่" page, and Amornthep Sachamuneewongse, CEO of Sati App, to exchange views on sustainable healthcare.
Dr Wanwiput elaborated on longevity, stating that comprehensive health care is not just limited to external "anti-ageing" measures.
It encompasses physical, social, and mental well-being (Mind, Body, Spirit), with particular emphasis on the importance of mental health and good relationships for overall wellness.
While people previously invested in anti-ageing by focusing on external fixes such as cosmetic procedures or injections to slow down the ageing process, the approach has now evolved.
There is a greater understanding of healthy ageing, with individuals increasingly pursuing a holistic approach to wellness that cares for the body, mind, and spirit.
" Health is the New Wealth, a concept clearly tied to long-term investment and outcomes. It emphasises the need to invest in preventive health measures now to avoid future problems, which directly impacts one's financial status and long-term life security. " Dr Wanwiput said.
Taking care of your health isn't just a personal matter; it's an essential investment, an investment of both time that must start early, regardless of your age.
Don't wait to get sick and rely on the government for care
When health problems accumulate over a decade, even significant financial savings may be insufficient to cover treatment costs. This can quickly turn a debt-free status into heavy debt.
Dr Wanwiput notes, "If we allow ourselves to become ill and wait for the government to rely, for example, on a universal healthcare system, the state may not be ready to care for us immediately. Public hospitals are extremely overburdened".
"Siriraj Hospital, for instance, sees three million patients per month, which is three times more than a large private hospital. Therefore, preventing health problems is far more critical than waiting for state-provided treatment. Investing in your health now is essentially building a long-term financial shield," she added.
The online world often presents a false reality. The stories and images seen on social media are typically curated highlight reels, not the whole truth. Yet, most people compare themselves to these idealised portrayals, severely harming their mental health.
Wanwiput further explains that if social media were a friend, it would be a dishonest one. Social media algorithms feed us information we want to see or hear, trapping us in an "echo chamber." This narrow view limits our perspective and blocks opportunities for new learning.
Excessive, unfiltered media consumption contributes to rising rates of panic, depression, and anxiety, all of which are enemies of a long and high-quality life.
Technology and the Six Pillars of Longevity
Dr Wanwiput also highlights that technology plays a crucial role in reducing medical risk and improving patient care, particularly through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
AI helps reduce medical errors and elevates the quality of care provided by staff.
For instance, AI allows less-experienced doctors to access the databases and accumulated experience of highly seasoned practitioners.
It can also reduce unnecessary administrative burdens, solve communication problems caused by illegible handwriting, and minimise record-keeping, thus giving doctors back the time to focus on their true role as healers.
"Technology helps doctors understand health at a cellular level, enabling personalised care based on risk and proactive prevention," says Wanwiput.
To achieve sustainable longevity, we must adopt the Six Pillars of Lifestyle Change:
Dr Phisri, the owner of the Dr Mom-หมอแม่ page, states that being in a good relationship is directly linked to developing the desire for self-care, which in turn leads to better physical and mental health.
She explains that positive relationships motivate a person to want to live longer to be with their loved ones. Furthermore, she highlights that everyone has a responsibility to others, and a key drive for wanting a long life is to avoid becoming a burden on the people we love.
This motivation compels us to actively manage both our physical and mental health.
"Good relationships directly affect health because they help us reduce stress and illness.
When we get sick less often, our mood improves," Dr Phisri says. "Therefore, if you are in a toxic relationship, you should try to distance yourself from that emotionally draining connection.
If you can’t leave, you should practice letting go and forgiveness, find ways to adapt to the situation, and be willing to genuinely apologise to others. This shows a 'Growth Mindset.'
Finally, everyone will grow old. I want everyone to take responsibility for their own life, both physical and mental health, for the sake of our 'future self.'"
Caring for our physical and mental health for a long and balanced life is not just about physical well-being. Managing emotions and self-awareness are also critically important.
Amorntep, CEO of Sati App, suggests that today’s problems shouldn't become tomorrow's burdens. Therefore, taking good care of yourself starting today will prevent you from becoming a liability to yourself and others in the future.
He advises starting small, because "Life is a marathon."
"People often express negative emotions or get frustrated more easily with those closest to them, such as parents or partners, than with outsiders," he notes.
"When it comes to others, we often feel empathy or pity for someone whose loved one treats them poorly due to emotional outbursts".
"Increasing Emotional Resilience is something everyone can do by simply practising Stop (Pause before reacting emotionally), Think (Consider the situation and the underlying cause), Reflect (Try to see the other person’s perspective and understand their feelings), and Act (Take action to solve the problem or offer mutual encouragement)," he said
Ultimately, most illnesses stem from "insufficiency or imbalance" in areas like eating, sleeping, or emotional expression.
If everyone takes sufficient care of themselves, it will benefit themselves, those around them, and the world.
With more people living longer, perhaps even to 100 years old, he encourages everyone to ask themselves what changes they want to make now to ensure they have a long, high-quality life, and to start making those changes immediately.
Chuleeporn Aramnet