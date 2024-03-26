Tackling PM2.5 could increase Thai lifespan by nearly 2 years: research
Thai people’s lifespan has dropped by 1.78 years due to PM2.5 air pollution, according to research published by Kasikorn Research Centre.
On the other hand, Thai people’s lifespan would increase by 1.78 years if the average PM2.5 reading does not exceed 5 micrograms per cubic metre, which is in-line with the World Health Organisation standard.
PM2.5 refers to particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter.
The centre noted that Thailand was ranked 29th among countries that face a decline in their population’s lifespan due to PM2.5 pollution. People in Bangladesh face the highest decline at 6.76 years, followed by India (5.26 years) and Nepal (4.58 years).
Air quality monitoring company IQAir last year noted that the South Asia region was at high risk of PM2.5 pollution after 29 cities in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were among the top 30 most polluted cities.
Meanwhile, Public Health Ministry has revealed that the number of Thai patients who were suffering from air-pollution related diseases sky-rocketed in 2023.
Among Thais, the top three air-pollution related diseases were bronchitis (39.1%), lung cancer (19.8%), and stroke (16.8%), the ministry said.
Sharply increase in hotspots
In addition to forest fires and the deliberate burning of forests to collect subsequent plants, burning on agricultural plots is a major cause of PM2.5 pollution. Farmers often burn agricultural plots after the harvest, as many cannot afford the expense of hiring workers to gather the detritus and they and they need time to prepare for the next cultivation.
The number of hotspots in Thailand last year increased by 266% year from 2022, according to Kasikorn Research Centre. Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency’s satellite data identified 168,468 hotspots in Thailand in 2023 compared to 45,996 in 2022.
Of the total hotspots last year, 46,958 were located on agricultural plots. Some 39% of agriculture plots were rice fields, followed by corn and seasonal crops (24%), and sugarcane (9%).
Thailand’s bid to tackle air pollution
An effort to tackle air pollution has been included in Thailand’s national agenda since 2019, with a focus on monitoring and enforcing laws against activities that triggers the pollution, as well as seeking ways to improve fuels.
The country also set penalties for anyone causing air pollution:
• Up to a 50,000-baht fine for violating standards for controlling air pollution or burning crops in open areas without permission
• Up to a year’s imprisonment and/or a 100,000-baht fine for emitting air pollution
• Up to 2 million baht for causing polluted air to drift across the border into the country.
Despite the flurry of regulations, Kasikorn Research Centre notes that that Thailand continues to lag in actually reducing air pollution, especially pollution within the agricultural sector that requires collaboration among relevant agencies and a large budget allocation.
The centre is hoping that the draft clean-air act, which is currently under consideration by the House of Representatives, will be passed and succeed in integrating collaboration among relevant agencies to enable access to clean air for all people.