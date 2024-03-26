Tackling PM2.5 could increase Thai lifespan by nearly 2 years: research

On the other hand, Thai people’s lifespan would increase by 1.78 years if the average PM2.5 reading does not exceed 5 micrograms per cubic metre, which is in-line with the World Health Organisation standard.

PM2.5 refers to particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter.

The centre noted that Thailand was ranked 29th among countries that face a decline in their population’s lifespan due to PM2.5 pollution. People in Bangladesh face the highest decline at 6.76 years, followed by India (5.26 years) and Nepal (4.58 years).

Air quality monitoring company IQAir last year noted that the South Asia region was at high risk of PM2.5 pollution after 29 cities in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were among the top 30 most polluted cities.

Meanwhile, Public Health Ministry has revealed that the number of Thai patients who were suffering from air-pollution related diseases sky-rocketed in 2023.

Among Thais, the top three air-pollution related diseases were bronchitis (39.1%), lung cancer (19.8%), and stroke (16.8%), the ministry said.