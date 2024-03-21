Sutin to warn Cambodia of consequences of farm burning after new law is passed

The GBC is a bilateral mechanism established in 2006 to specifically address issues related to the two countries’ shared border.

Among other issues, Sutin said, he would discuss cooperation to crack down on call-centre gangs operating on Cambodian soil along the border and cooperation to clear land mines along the border.

Asked whether Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra had discussed the PM2.5 issue when she visited Phnom Penh recently, Sutin said Paetongtarn had made the visit only to tighten ties between the two countries without raising key national issues.

Sutin said Paetongtarn did not discuss the boundary dispute with the Cambodian government either.

Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is close to former Cambodian premier Hun Sen.

A group of nationalists alleged that the Shinawatra family would collude with the Hun Sen family to compromise on Thailand’s borders, especially surrender Koh Koot.

Sutin said Thais should not be worried as the government would not allow even a single inch to be grabbed by Cambodia.

The Thai minister said he had talked with the Cambodian government and had not heard about Phnom Penh’s intention to claim Kot Koot near Trat province from Thailand as rumoured.

Sutin added that the Foreign Ministry would be in charge of holding talks with Cambodia on boundary disputes while the National Energy Policy Council would be in charge of holding talks on shared interests in the overlapping claims areas in the Gulf of Thailand.