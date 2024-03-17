Chiang Mai air quality the third worst among major world cities

IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, reported on its website at 9.16am on Sunday that Chiang Mai was third worst with a 179 AQI (air quality index) and 110.25 micrograms of PM2.5 fine pollutants per cubic metre of air (µg/m3).

AQI is a measurement of air pollutant concentrations in ambient air pollution and their associated health risks.

The site classifies air quality into five categories: good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, and very healthy.

Chiang Mai fell in the unhealthy category as its AQI is in the range of 151-200 and PM2.5 is in the range of 55.6 to 150.4 µg/m3.

The bad air quality in Chiang Mai prompted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to visit the northern province on Friday when Chiang Mai was ranked the worst major city in the world for air quality.