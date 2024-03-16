Srettha in Chiang Mai to check out measures to tackle PM2.5 pollution

PM2.5 refers to dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter and can be inhaled easily. Long-term exposure to these fine particles has been linked to many chronic diseases, including acute lung and heart disorders.

Accompanying Srettha on Saturday were Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, the ministry’s permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa, and officials from related agencies.

Srettha applauded the officials’ hard work in preventing forest fires, which is one of the main sources of air pollution in the North. According to satellite images, the region’s hotspots in the past few months have dropped by a third compared to the previous year. The premier urged officials to continue their efforts over the next two to three months, before the arrival of the rainy season.

Srettha said he has instructed the Foreign Ministry to establish a task force to coordinate with the authorities in neighbouring countries to control the burning of agricultural waste. Smoke from the burning of farm waste wafts across the border into Thailand.