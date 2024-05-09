Owl nest near bus stop attracts crowds; Singapore advises against visiting

The owls – identified as Otus lempiji, or Sunda scops owls – are native to Singapore, and known to nest in natural tree hollows and cavities. In this case, the nest was located next to a bus stop in Telok Blangah Rise, which made it easy for passers-by to spot.

The Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group began seeing a deluge of photography posts featuring the baby owls – called owlets – around May 6, with the posts revealing the location of the nest.

On May 6, Facebook user Alvin Lim posted images of a large group of people attempting to photograph the owls. “Can we give some space for the birds?” he asked.

Commenting on another post, user Lim Khieng Siong said that while members of the Facebook group love to share and enjoy sightings of wildlife, he hoped everyone would keep a distance from the nest. “After all, most of the photographers are equipped with a good camera and lens, and should be able to capture photos from afar,” he wrote.