Suriya promotes land bridge project to Chinese investors

The roadshow, which aims to attract investment in the 1-trillion-baht megaproject, was led by Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who has been in China since earlier this week on various transport-related missions.

Chinese entrepreneurs in the logistics, shipping, port management, finance, industrial estate, insurance and construction industries attended the event at Grand Hyatt Beijing Hotel. They included representatives from COSCO Shipping Lines (Beijing), Sinotrans Overseas Development, China Harbour Engineering, China Railway International Development, Hutchison Ports, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, China Shandong International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group, and Xiaomi Corporation.

Suriya explained the mega project, which involves constructing deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong provinces in the South of Thailand and transforming transport routes between Chumphon and Ranong to link the ports.

The land bridge will establish a link between the Pacific and Indian oceans, easing shipping congestion in the Malacca Straits, currently the main regional trade route for cargo.