IMF official cautions against global trade fragmentation

She said trade fragmentation is much more costly now because "unlike the start of the Cold War when goods trade to GDP was 16 %, now that ratio is 45 %".

"Now we are in an environment of growing protectionism with several countries turning inward," she said.

For the China bloc, the US dollar share of trade finance payments has declined since early 2022. At the same time, the renminbi share has more than doubled, from around 4 % to 8 %.

She said the share of RMB in all cross-border transactions of Chinese non-bank entities with foreign counterparts was "close to zero" 15 years ago but increased to around 50 % in late 2023.

The dollar share has been on a declining trend, falling from around 80 % in 2010 to 50 % in 2023, Gopinath said.

"Trade is the main channel through which fragmentation could reshape the global economy. Imposing restrictions on trade would diminish the efficiency gains from specialization, limit economies of scale and reduce competition," she said.

While Gopinath said that estimates of fragmentation costs vary widely, "in an extreme trade fragmentation scenario with limited ability of economies to adjust, losses could be as high as 7 % of global GDP".

"Fragmentation would also inhibit our efforts to address other global challenges that demand international cooperation," she said. "The ideal solution would be to preserve and strengthen the multilateral rules-based global trading system and the international monetary system," Gopinath said that would require a functional World Trade Organization (WTO) to settle disputes.

She offered three "pragmatic steps to rebuild trust".

"The first step is to keep open the lines of communication and stay engaged. Dialogue between the US and China — which we are now seeing — can help prevent the worst outcomes from occurring," she said.

The second step is to work together on areas of common interest. She noted that more than 70 countries, through the WTO's Trade and Environmental Stability Structured Discussions, have identified ways to promote trade of renewable energy goods and services.

"We also see progress in services and digital trade. Policy restrictions are high in these fast-growing areas of the global economy," she said.

But 90 countries representing more than 90 % of global trade are working together toward common digital trade rules, Gopinath noted.

"The third step is to limit harmful unilateral policy actions — including industrial policies. While it is appropriate to try to correct market failures through policy interventions, it must be carefully handled.

"History is replete with cautionary tales of policy mistakes, high fiscal costs and negative spillovers to other countries," she said. "Internationally, such policies have led to retaliation, which would deepen fragmentation."

Gopinath concluded that "it is critical to avoid the worst outcomes in a rapidly fragmenting world. It is well worth it to preserve some of the enormous gains from economic integration that have made the world more prosperous and more secure."

Heng Weili

China Daily

Asia News Network