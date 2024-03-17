Govt taps emergency fund to allocate THB272.65m for fighting forest fires

Kenikar Oonjit, deputy government spokesperson, was responding to comments from some opposition MPs that the government had not allocated enough personnel to fight forest fires.

The opposition said there were only some 1,800 rangers in charge of over 9 million rai (1.44 hectares) of protected forests and national forest reserves in Chiang Mai, which was not enough to protect them from being burned by villagers.

Villagers reportedly burn forests annually because of their belief that they could start a new growth cycle of mushrooms and certain edible plants which they could later put up for sale and consumption.