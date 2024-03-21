Expert assuages concerns over sulphur smell in Bangkok caused by air stillness

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sonthi Kachawat explained the reasons for the foul sulphur smell experienced by many Bangkok residents.

Some people panicked as Bangkok has been hit by high levels of PM2.5 ultrafine dust for many days.

Sonthi explained in the post that the smell followed heavy rains in many parts of Bangkok in the morning and in the afternoon.

When night fell, he said there was high humidity in the air, which had followed many days of hot weather in the capital.