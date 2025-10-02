Harmony in Practice: How Tri Vananda is Shaping the Future of Living Well

Tri Vananda offers a holistic lifestyle within a biophilic setting, with two villa styles designed for multigenerational living. The Vana Villa draws inspiration from Thailand’s forests, while the Nanda Villa applies bioclimatic principles to minimize energy use with low-carbon materials. Ranging from two to four bedrooms (325–780 sqm), each villa features spacious living areas, private pools, outdoor courtyards with carbon credit-certified trees, and fully equipped kitchens—ideal for year-round or seasonal stays.

As part of the Dragonfly Summit, guests moved through eight hexagonal rooms in the “Harmony Bee Maze” – using art, play, and short prompts to map strengths, leadership style, and a personal “Trust Frequency.” The path ended at Jampa Bar with a personalized botanical beverage matched to their profile. The sequence helped guests feel how trust, community, and nature can meet in daily life.

The conversation now moves beyond the event. Tri Vananda will publish a post-event white paper capturing lessons on trust, regeneration, and longevity drawn from what leaders and guests shared across the sessions and the maze. Discover your personal Trust Frequency and leadership style via the short quiz here (https://form.typeform.com/to/M6vjFGgO). For more information, please visit https://trivananda.com.



About Montara Hospitality Group

Behind Montara Hospitality Group is a Thai family that takes great pride in sharing Thailand's natural and cultural heritage. Guests experience sincere and innovative services that will bring them joy, and the group develops best-in-class hospitality platforms that connect investors, lifestyle travellers, and innovative hoteliers. Montara's properties include Phuket's most exclusive pool villa beach resort TRISARA, and its newest luxury residential development with hospitality services, TRI VANANDA, an innovative community for people seeking permanent wellness in Phuket. Montara's social enterprises include Bangkok's only river mansion boutique hotel, PRAYA PALAZZO, and the innovative movie house-turned-hotel PRINCE THEATRE HERITAGE STAY in Bangrak. Montara has also developed innovative restaurants with its "Dine Good Do Good" philosophy, including PRU, a Michelin Star restaurant since 2019, a MICHELIN Green Star since 2021, and on Asia's Top 100 Best Restaurants List, as well as JAMPA, a MICHELIN Green Star restaurant awarded in 2022, in its first year of operations.



About Tri Vananda

Montara Hospitality Group is on track to become one of the biggest players in the wellness industry with its newest development. Tri Vananda is an aspirational residential community purposely built in Phuket that emphasises functional and integrative medicine, nutrition, cognitive health, and mindfulness. With an exquisite abundance of natural environment, the low-density development offers world-class facilities, unparalleled quality of services and a variety of activities catering to the needs of its residents. Tri Vananda will feature 70 biophilic-designed residential pool villas with nature-inspired layouts, natural lighting and ventilation, resembling a tropical home ideal for a lifestyle of wellness and sustainability. Residents can choose from two- to four-bedroom configurations, fully equipped with working and dining areas, as well as outdoor spaces for year-round and seasonal stays.



About Clinique La Prairie

Founded in 1931 by Professor Niehans, a pioneer in cell therapy, Clinique La Prairie has an international reputation as a world-class medical clinic and wellness destination. Located in Montreux on the picturesque shores of Lake Geneva, the clinic has welcomed celebrities, political figures, actors, and global jet-setters who have discovered in this legendary place the art of “unlocking the secret of living”— the key to a longer, healthier, and happier life. Clinique La Prairie offers exclusive one-week advanced health & wellness programs tailored to each client's needs. With a medical team of around 50 specialists, the clinic ensures unmatched diagnostic precision and care. Equipped with the latest technologies, it provides the most advanced medical and wellness treatments in a refined and sophisticated environment.