Thailand’s vehicle registrations exceed 45 million; EVs continue rapid growth with 24,891 new units in September

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has released updated nationwide vehicle registration figures as of 30 September 2025, revealing a total of 45,376,703 vehicles on record. These consist of 44,002,045 vehicles registered under the Motor Vehicle Act, and 1,374,658 vehicles under the Land Transport Act.
In September alone, 3,911,716 vehicles underwent registration and annual tax procedures — an 8.41% increase from the previous month.
DLT Director-General Sorapong Paitoonphong stated that the highest number of vehicles undertaking registration and tax procedures were located in:
Most procedures involved annual vehicle tax payments, totalling 3,007,632 transactions, completed predominantly at transport offices (84.33%), followed by Drive Thru for Tax (11.41%) and online channels (3.20%).
A total of 215,572 vehicles were registered in September 2025, a 3.35% increase from August. Of these, 191,195 were new vehicles, categorised as follows:
Thailand now has 34,822,700 valid driving and operating licences, including 33,030,180 under the Motor Vehicle Act and 1,792,520 under the Land Transport Act.
In September 2025, there were 143,114 newly issued licences, an 18.08% rise from August. Provinces with the highest new licence issuance were:
Additionally, 18,034 international driving permits were issued in September, of which 8,942 were processed via the Pao Tang mobile application.
The DLT highlighted that the continued rise in EV registrations reflects Thailand’s transition toward sustainable and modern mobility, supported by greater consumer adoption and improved infrastructure.