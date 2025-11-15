Thailand’s vehicle registrations exceed 45 million; EVs continue rapid growth with 24,891 new units in September

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has released updated nationwide vehicle registration figures as of 30 September 2025, revealing a total of 45,376,703 vehicles on record. These consist of 44,002,045 vehicles registered under the Motor Vehicle Act, and 1,374,658 vehicles under the Land Transport Act.

In September alone, 3,911,716 vehicles underwent registration and annual tax procedures — an 8.41% increase from the previous month.

DLT Director-General Sorapong Paitoonphong stated that the highest number of vehicles undertaking registration and tax procedures were located in:

Bangkok – 893,875 vehicles Chonburi – 187,589 vehicles Chiang Mai – 132,362 vehicles

Most procedures involved annual vehicle tax payments, totalling 3,007,632 transactions, completed predominantly at transport offices (84.33%), followed by Drive Thru for Tax (11.41%) and online channels (3.20%).