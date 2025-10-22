Thai Auto Production Jumps 14% on EV and PPV Demand, But Pickup Sales Slump Amid Economic Woes

Stricter lending and high cost of living suppress domestic purchasing power, creating a divided market for the automotive industry.

Vehicle production in Thailand saw a significant surge in September 2025, largely driven by strong demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and Modified Pickup Vehicles (PPVs).

However, this growth masks a deepening problem in the domestic market, where sales of the traditional pickup truck are falling sharply due to a sluggish economy and tighter credit conditions.

According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), total vehicle production reached 128,104 units in September 2025.

This marked a 14.01% rise from August 2025 and a 4.77% increase year-on-year compared to September 2024.

Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice chairman and spokesman for the FTI’s Automotive Industry Group, confirmed on Wednesday that the jump was primarily due to increased production of electric passenger cars—intended to offset previous import volumes—and the greater output of PPVs for both export and the domestic market, with new model launches contributing to a 29.95% growth in this segment.

Domestic sales for the month expanded by a robust 23.82% year-on-year, totalling 48,350 vehicles.

This growth was fuelled by the EV segment, where lower prices and appealing modern technology made models more accessible to consumers.