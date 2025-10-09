China's EV price war forces global manufacturers to follow suit

This price cut comes after the Trump administration’s cancellation of the US$7,500 tax rebate for electric vehicles under President Joe Biden, leading to an approximately 20% price increase for the Model Y and other popular models. As a result, Tesla had to launch more affordable models to keep its customer base intact.

Tesla's stock dropped 4% on Tuesday, and its market share of electric vehicles in the US has now fallen below 50%, down from over 80% five years ago. Many investors believe the price reduction will not be enough to help the company recover effectively.

Meanwhile, American automakers such as General Motors and Ford Motor have also started cutting electric vehicle prices, with plans to release models priced under U$30,000.

In addition, Hyundai Motor has reduced the prices of its new electric vehicles in the US by up to 20% compared to the previous lineup. CEO Jose Munoz stated that the company plans to introduce affordable and competitive electric vehicles in Europe, India, and China.