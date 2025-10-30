Phuket’s first expressway to be transferred to DLT for free service

Minister Pipat expressed his desire for the people of Phuket to benefit from a safer and improved road without the additional financial burden of toll fees. The decision to transfer the project to the DLT will eliminate the toll charges for the tunnel section, directly reducing costs for the public. However, this shift requires further discussions with all relevant agencies, and the final decision is expected next week. Following this, discussions will take place with the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) to approve the changes.

The project will be based on the original study done by EXAT, with modifications focused on the tunnel size and the toll-free service model. The goal is to submit the plan for Cabinet approval by November 2025, with the latest approval date set for December 2025. If approved, the project will move forward as planned.

Sources from the Ministry of Transport have stated that the project is currently in the land expropriation phase, with EXAT preparing to announce the sale of tender documents. If the project is transferred to the DLT, the Ministry will need to secure the necessary budget allocation, which is expected to delay the project by approximately 1.5 to 2 years.