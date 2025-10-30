Phuket’s first expressway to be transferred to DLT for free service

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, has revealed that one of the urgent proposals to be submitted to the Cabinet is the Kathu-Patong Expressway (Phase 1), a 3.98-kilometre stretch in Phuket. The project, currently being managed by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), will be transferred to the Department of Highways (DLT) for completion. The key change in this proposal is that the expressway will be opened toll-free, in line with the Ministry’s policy to relieve the public from toll charges.
The new plan includes modifications to the tunnel construction. The tunnel's diameter will be reduced from 17 metres to 10 metres to better suit the local area, which will lower costs and increase engineering safety. Larger tunnels would require hefty structural reinforcements, posing risks to stability. As a result of the reduced tunnel size, the number of lanes will decrease from four to two. The lanes will accommodate both cars and motorcycles, as the 3-kilometre stretch does not require separate motorcycle lanes. This adjustment is deemed acceptable given the short distance.
Minister Pipat expressed his desire for the people of Phuket to benefit from a safer and improved road without the additional financial burden of toll fees. The decision to transfer the project to the DLT will eliminate the toll charges for the tunnel section, directly reducing costs for the public. However, this shift requires further discussions with all relevant agencies, and the final decision is expected next week. Following this, discussions will take place with the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) to approve the changes.
The project will be based on the original study done by EXAT, with modifications focused on the tunnel size and the toll-free service model. The goal is to submit the plan for Cabinet approval by November 2025, with the latest approval date set for December 2025. If approved, the project will move forward as planned.
Sources from the Ministry of Transport have stated that the project is currently in the land expropriation phase, with EXAT preparing to announce the sale of tender documents. If the project is transferred to the DLT, the Ministry will need to secure the necessary budget allocation, which is expected to delay the project by approximately 1.5 to 2 years.
The Kathu-Patong Expressway has been one of Phuket's most anticipated infrastructure projects for over 20 years, designed to ease traffic congestion between Kathu and Patong. The route is crucial as it connects key economic and tourism areas in the province. The expressway will begin at Patong, where it intersects with Pharamet Road, and continue as an elevated road for 0.9 kilometres. The project includes a 1.85-kilometre tunnel under the Nakkerd mountain range and concludes with an elevated section for the final 1.23 kilometres to Kathu, where it meets Highway 4029. The project, which has already been approved by the Cabinet for EXAT’s management, is expected to start construction in 2026, with an opening date targeted for 2029.