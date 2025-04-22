Cabinet approves physical test exemption for driving licence renewal

TUESDAY, APRIL 22, 2025

Cabinet approves e-renewal of driving licences without physical tests for eligible drivers; criteria to be set by the DLT.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft ministerial directive that will allow drivers in normal physical condition to renew their driving licences electronically without the need to undergo a physical test in person.

However, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has yet to define the age range and physical criteria for drivers to be eligible for licence renewal without undergoing reaction and eyesight tests, a government spokesman said.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang stated that the Cabinet approved the draft directive proposed by the Transport Ministry. The directive aims to enable driving licence renewals to be conducted electronically, in line with the Electronic Government Procurement Act B.E. 2565 (2022).

Karom added that the measure would help the public reduce travel-related expenses associated with visiting DLT offices for licence renewal.

According to Karom, the draft directive outlines three key points:

  • Holders of driving licences under a certain age and with physical fitness criteria—yet to be specified by the DLT Director-General—will be exempt from taking a physical test during licence renewal.
  • Individuals who do not meet the specified age or physical condition criteria will still be required to undergo reaction time and eyesight tests, as well as complete a training course, to renew their licences.
  • The directive will come into effect 90 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette.
