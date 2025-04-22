Cabinet approves physical test exemption for driving licence renewal

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft ministerial directive that will allow drivers in normal physical condition to renew their driving licences electronically without the need to undergo a physical test in person.

However, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has yet to define the age range and physical criteria for drivers to be eligible for licence renewal without undergoing reaction and eyesight tests, a government spokesman said.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang stated that the Cabinet approved the draft directive proposed by the Transport Ministry. The directive aims to enable driving licence renewals to be conducted electronically, in line with the Electronic Government Procurement Act B.E. 2565 (2022).