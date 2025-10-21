Proud Real Estate launches InterContinental-branded residences in Phuket targeting global wellness market

Bangkok-based luxury property developer Proud Real Estate has unveiled The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort, marking Thailand's first branded residential development under the InterContinental marque as the company seeks to capitalise on Phuket's evolution from tourist destination to global residential hub.

The 111-unit beachfront condominium project on Kamala Beach represents a strategic bet on what Executive Director Proudputh Liptapanlop describes as "Phuket 2.0" – the island's transition into a sustainable wellness destination attracting permanent residents rather than holidaymakers.

"Phuket is undergoing a fundamental transformation," Proudputh said at Sunday's launch event. "During COVID-19, significant numbers of foreigners chose Phuket as their primary residence, triggering new business investment and capital inflows that are reshaping the market."

The project targets an 80:20 split between foreign and Thai buyers, inverting Proud Real Estate's typical customer profile at its Hua Hin developments. Units range from 58-square-metre one-bedroom apartments to 425-square-metre penthouses, with an average price of 260,000 baht per square metre and entry point of 15 million baht.