EV and PPV boost car production in September, while pickup truck sales decline



Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries reported that in September 2025, car production grew by 14% compared to the previous month, driven largely by the increase in electric vehicles (EVs) and pickup passenger vehicles (PPVs). However, pickup truck production declined, impacted by the challenging economic conditions and stricter lending policies.

Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesperson for the Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), outlined the production, domestic sales, and export figures for September 2025:

1. Car Production: A total of 128,104 cars were produced in September 2025, reflecting a 14.01% increase from August 2025 and a 4.77% increase from September 2024. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased production of electric passenger vehicles (EVs), which compensate for the reduced imports of EVs into the country in 2023-2024. Additionally, PPV production has grown by 29.95%, thanks to new model releases.

2. Exports: In September 2025, 85,625 cars were produced for export, accounting for 66.84% of total production. However, this represents a 2.33% decline from September 2024. From January to September 2025, 708,694 cars were exported, which is 65.88% of total production but a drop of 8.46% from the same period in 2024.

3. Domestic Sales: A total of 42,479 cars were produced for domestic sales, which is 34.18% of total production, a 22.73% increase from September 2024. From January to September 2025, 367,107 cars were produced for domestic sale, an increase of 3.75% from the previous year.