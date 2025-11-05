EV and PPV boost car production in September, while pickup truck sales decline

Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries reported that in September 2025, car production grew by 14% compared to the previous month, driven largely by the increase in electric vehicles (EVs) and pickup passenger vehicles (PPVs). However, pickup truck production declined, impacted by the challenging economic conditions and stricter lending policies.
Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesperson for the Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), outlined the production, domestic sales, and export figures for September 2025:
1. Car Production: A total of 128,104 cars were produced in September 2025, reflecting a 14.01% increase from August 2025 and a 4.77% increase from September 2024. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased production of electric passenger vehicles (EVs), which compensate for the reduced imports of EVs into the country in 2023-2024. Additionally, PPV production has grown by 29.95%, thanks to new model releases.
2. Exports: In September 2025, 85,625 cars were produced for export, accounting for 66.84% of total production. However, this represents a 2.33% decline from September 2024. From January to September 2025, 708,694 cars were exported, which is 65.88% of total production but a drop of 8.46% from the same period in 2024.
3. Domestic Sales: A total of 42,479 cars were produced for domestic sales, which is 34.18% of total production, a 22.73% increase from September 2024. From January to September 2025, 367,107 cars were produced for domestic sale, an increase of 3.75% from the previous year.
4. Car Sales: Domestic car sales in September 2025 totaled 48,350 units, a 1.53% increase from August 2025 and a 23.82% increase from September 2024, with strong sales of EVs driven by their increasing affordability and appealing features. However, pickup truck sales continued to decline by 4.00%, largely due to tighter financial lending criteria, a weaker economy, high living costs, and a decline in industrial wages, which has affected purchasing power.
5. Exports of Finished Cars: Exports of finished cars in September 2025 reached 86,056 units, a 20.90% increase from the previous month and a 7.23% increase from September 2024. This growth was driven by increased PPV exports and new EV models being exported for the first time, though exports of internal combustion engine cars fell by 16.97%. Export markets such as Australia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America saw growth.
6. Electric Vehicles: In September 2025, new registrations for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) totaled 11,906 units, a remarkable 80.23% increase from September 2024. From January to September 2025, 104,571 BEVs were registered, a 38.49% increase from the same period in 2024. The total number of BEVs registered as of September 30, 2025, stands at 330,301 units, a 59.85% increase from the previous year.
In the Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) category, new registrations in September 2025 totaled 11,629 units, a 23.67% increase from September 2024. From January to September 2025, 106,332 HEVs were registered, a 2.05% increase from the same period in 2024, with total HEV registrations reaching 574,293 units, a 28.53% increase from the previous year.
For Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), 1,355 units were registered in September 2025, an 84.60% increase from September 2024. From January to September 2025, 15,036 PHEVs were registered, a 105.69% increase from the previous year, with a total of 78,059 PHEVs registered as of September 30, 2025, a 27.65% increase from the previous year.