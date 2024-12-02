Thai car market suffering sales slump

High rate of loan rejections and dropping prices of second-hand vehicles has particularly impacted the sale of pickup trucks



Thai auto sales plunge amid strict loan policies, slow economic recovery



Thailand’s auto market has been sluggish this year, with October sales hitting just 37,691 units – the lowest monthly figure in over four years.

This decline has been attributed to several factors, including a slow economic recovery and increasingly stringent credit policies from financial institutions dampening consumer purchasing power.

Thawatchai Jungsanguanpornsuk, managing director of Phranakorn Automotive Co Ltd, said that loan rejection rates have surged to 70%, particularly impacting pickup trucks, like single-cab and extended-cab models. Strict credit policies have also been exacerbated by falling second-hand car prices leading to a noticeable downturn in the auto market.

He added that though projections show that the auto market will be about the same next year, a recovery can be expected in 2026.