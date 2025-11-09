Most voters ready to cast ballots in next year’s election: Suan Dusit Poll

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 09, 2025

A Suan Dusit Poll finds most voters ready to vote next year, with the People’s Party seen as the most prepared to contest the upcoming election.

Most voters have expressed readiness to go to the polls next year and believe that the opposition People’s Party is the most prepared to contest the election, according to a Suan Dusit University survey.

The poll was conducted among 1,174 respondents nationwide between November 4 and 7.

When asked whether they were ready to vote in next year’s election, the respondents replied:

  • 56.81%: Quite ready
  • 26.58%: Very ready
  • 13.80%: Not quite ready
  • 2.81%: Not ready at all

Asked which party they believe is most prepared to contest the election, the respondents replied:

  • 18.99%: People’s Party
  • 16.87%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 15.25%: Pheu Thai Party
  • 13.97%: Kla Tham Party
  • 9.54%: Democrat Party
  • 25.38%: Other parties combined (each mentioned by fewer than 5% of respondents)

Most voters ready to cast ballots in next year’s election: Suan Dusit Poll

When asked how they feel about the upcoming election (multiple answers allowed), respondents said:

  • 53.15%: Worried about political conflicts similar to those in the past
  • 43.44%: Want to see fair rules and a fair election
  • 36.29%: Believe the election will bring positive change
  • 30.41%: Parties and candidates are better prepared
  • 28.11%: Waiting to see the election date and ballot format

Asked how they would like political parties to prepare for the election (multiple answers allowed), respondents replied:

  • 56.39%: Parties must form professional teams and work seriously after the election
  • 50.43%: Must propose clear policies that can effectively tackle public issues
  • 47.36%: Must ensure transparent use of election budgets
  • 46.25%: Must listen to public opinions and revise policies accordingly
  • 40.29%: Must visit constituents regularly, even after the election
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy