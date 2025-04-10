BMA: 70 Bangkok schools slightly affected by earthquake

Of the 437 BMA-affiliated schools checked for any damage or impact, 70 were slightly affected, with issues such as cracks in building structures or columns, subsided elevators, falling ceiling plaster, fissures between buildings, broken tiles, as well as damage to staircases and teacher accommodation buildings.
He stated that engineers have inspected all 70 affected schools and confirmed that the structural integrity of the buildings is safe, with a 100% safety rating.
Aekvarunyoo also noted that only minor repairs are needed, which will not affect the buildings' functionality. All schools can continue operations and resume classes as normal.
The list of the 70 affected schools is available at https://shorturl.asia/QsGk5.
#BMA #Bangkok #earthquake #fissure #cracks #damage #naturaldisasters