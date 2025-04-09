Collapse probe: DSI concerned about safety of China Railway shareholders

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has expressed concern about the safety of three Thai nationals listed as shareholders of China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd, as the investigation into the collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district is underway.
The company was awarded a 2.1-billion-baht contract to construct the new headquarters for the State Audit Office (SAO), which collapsed during the earthquake on March 28, trapping several workers inside.
Following the incident, the DSI accepted the investigation into the contractors as a special case.
During a press event on Tuesday, DSI spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilam said that the three Thai shareholders have not yet contacted authorities, while urging them to come forward to provide information regarding the case.
He emphasized that the safety of these individuals is a concern and that officials are closely monitoring the situation, though he refrained from providing further details.
The company’s largest shareholder is China Railway Number 10 Engineering Group Company from China, which holds 49% of the shares. The remaining 51% is held by three Thai nationals: Sophon Meechai, Prachuab Sirikhate, and Manas Sri-anan.
Woranan said that, in addition to the issue of nominee shareholders, the DSI will also investigate potential unfair bidding processes and assess whether the construction materials used met proper standards.
“All these issues are interconnected, and therefore, the DSI will work in collaboration with other agencies to ensure a unified approach to the investigation,” he said.
Regarding the field visit to the collapsed building site, Woranan explained that while heavy machinery is now being used for demolition, the DSI deemed it necessary to inspect the site. This follows the initial phase, which focused on locating missing persons. He assured that the evidence already collected by the police’s forensic officials has not been compromised by the recent demolition activities.