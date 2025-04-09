Collapse probe: DSI concerned about safety of China Railway shareholders

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has expressed concern about the safety of three Thai nationals listed as shareholders of China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd, as the investigation into the collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district is underway.

The company was awarded a 2.1-billion-baht contract to construct the new headquarters for the State Audit Office (SAO), which collapsed during the earthquake on March 28, trapping several workers inside.

Following the incident, the DSI accepted the investigation into the contractors as a special case.

During a press event on Tuesday, DSI spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilam said that the three Thai shareholders have not yet contacted authorities, while urging them to come forward to provide information regarding the case.

He emphasized that the safety of these individuals is a concern and that officials are closely monitoring the situation, though he refrained from providing further details.