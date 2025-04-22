PM orders full cooperation in SAO building collapse probe, Reviews visa-free policy

Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced that during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued a series of directives focused on accelerating the investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building and reviewing Thailand’s visa-free policy.

Paetongtarn expressed concern over insufficient cooperation from several agencies in the investigation. She instructed all relevant government bodies to fully support the Royal Thai Police by promptly providing all necessary documents and data to facilitate a timely determination of the collapse's cause.

The PM specifically requested the SAO to submit all documents, including a report from the investigation committee, which indicated a breach of contract by a contractor since January 2025, yet no contract termination was carried out.