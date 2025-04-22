PM orders full cooperation in SAO building collapse probe, Reviews visa-free policy

Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced that during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued a series of directives focused on accelerating the investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building and reviewing Thailand’s visa-free policy.
Paetongtarn expressed concern over insufficient cooperation from several agencies in the investigation. She instructed all relevant government bodies to fully support the Royal Thai Police by promptly providing all necessary documents and data to facilitate a timely determination of the collapse's cause.
The PM specifically requested the SAO to submit all documents, including a report from the investigation committee, which indicated a breach of contract by a contractor since January 2025, yet no contract termination was carried out.
The Meteorological Department and the Department of Mineral Resources were also tasked with urgently submitting their reports on any seismic activity in the Bangkok area to the national police.
The Comptroller General’s Department was directed to assist in reviewing the procurement process and building materials standards, especially concerning legal compliance and the authority to terminate contracts with violating companies.
The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning under the Ministry of Interior, which was involved in design approval and inspection of the SAO building, was also instructed to fully cooperate with the investigation.
Additionally, the Ministry of Industry was ordered to collaborate with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in addressing potential violations relating to substandard steel and cement, illegal foreign business activities, and bid rigging.
Regarding compensation for those affected, Paetongtarn noted that current compensation guidelines by the Comptroller General’s Department do not reflect the true extent of the damage. She instructed relevant agencies—including the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Department of Public Works, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration—to urgently explore ways to revise the regulations, ensuring fair and flexible compensation aligned with the damage incurred, while avoiding repetition with insurance payouts already disbursed for building repairs.
On tourism policy, the Prime Minister also called for a review of the current visa-free scheme, which allows stays of 60 or 90 days for citizens of select countries. She noted concerns about misuse of the program, such as overstays and illegal employment.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports were tasked with enforcing existing laws, assessing the impact of the visa-free program, and evaluating the appropriateness of the permitted duration of stay. The goal is to maximise the program’s benefits while staying aligned with its tourism-promotion purpose.
“The Prime Minister has urged all ministries to work together to quickly build confidence among foreign investors and tourists to encourage them to invest in and visit Thailand. The government is fully prepared in terms of safety measures and various promotional initiatives to stimulate the country’s economy in the second half of the year,” said Jirayu.