SAO building collapse: Over 38M baht paid to victims, 32 missing

Karom Phonphonklang, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, revealed on Sunday (April 27, 2025) that the Ministry of Labour has been compensating employees affected by the collapse of the State Audit Office(SAO) building during the earthquake.
According to confirmed data, over 50 people nationwide were affected, with more than 40 from the SAO building alone. Compensation of over 38 million baht has already been provided to the families of the deceased.
Karom stated that employees who were injured during the collapse while performing their duties will be covered by the compensation fund as follows:
In case of injury, Medical expenses will be covered based on actual costs, not exceeding 65,000 baht. In severe cases, if treatment is in a private hospital, the maximum reimbursement is one million baht.
If treated in a public hospital from the start of treatment until recovery, or if transferred from a private hospital to a public hospital for continued care, the full actual cost of treatment will be reimbursed until recovery.
For monthly compensation during recovery as prescribed by a doctor, up to one year, 70% of the wage, up to 14,000 baht per month, will be provided.
In case of loss of limb/ability to work: Monthly compensation will be paid at 70% of the wage, up to 14,000 baht per month, for a maximum of 120 months.
In case of permanent disability: Monthly compensation will be paid at 70% of the wage, up to 14,000 baht per month, for life.
In case of death or disappearance: Compensation will be paid at 70% of the wage, up to 14,000 baht per month, to the eligible beneficiary for 10 years, along with funeral expenses of 50,000 baht and pension benefits from the Social Security Fund.
For employees who have lost limbs or become permanently disabled and require rehabilitation to restore their ability to work, the following rehabilitation compensation is provided:
Rehabilitation Costs:
Medical rehabilitation costs related to physical therapy will be covered up to 200 baht per day.
Occupational therapy costs will be covered up to 100 baht per day.
The total combined amount for these services will not exceed 24,000 baht.
Therapeutic and Surgical Treatment Costs for Work Rehabilitation:
Costs for therapy and surgery necessary for work rehabilitation will be covered up to 40,000 baht.
If additional treatment is necessary, up to 140,000 baht can be provided, with the total combined amount not exceeding 180,000 baht.
The Medical Board will have the authority to review these costs.
Material and Equipment for Rehabilitation:
Costs for rehabilitation materials and equipment will be covered according to the rates set by the Ministry of Finance, with the total not exceeding 160,000 baht.
Vocational Rehabilitation:
Vocational rehabilitation costs are provided only for training courses conducted by the Social Security Office. The maximum amount payable is 24,000 baht.
Situation Report from the SAO Building Collapse
As of April 26, 2025, 6pm:
Total number of affected individuals: 103
Deaths: 62
Injuries: 9
Ongoing search for missing individuals: 32