SAO building collapse: Over 38M baht paid to victims, 32 missing

Karom Phonphonklang, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, revealed on Sunday (April 27, 2025) that the Ministry of Labour has been compensating employees affected by the collapse of the State Audit Office(SAO) building during the earthquake.

According to confirmed data, over 50 people nationwide were affected, with more than 40 from the SAO building alone. Compensation of over 38 million baht has already been provided to the families of the deceased.

Karom stated that employees who were injured during the collapse while performing their duties will be covered by the compensation fund as follows:

In case of injury, Medical expenses will be covered based on actual costs, not exceeding 65,000 baht. In severe cases, if treatment is in a private hospital, the maximum reimbursement is one million baht.

If treated in a public hospital from the start of treatment until recovery, or if transferred from a private hospital to a public hospital for continued care, the full actual cost of treatment will be reimbursed until recovery.