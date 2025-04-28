One month on, SAO rubble site gets hydraulic breakers

Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), provided an update on the demolition progress of the collapsed new State Audit Office (SAO) building. Monday (April 28, 2025) marks one month since the collapse.

He stated that the structure’s height has now been reduced to an average of about 1.37 metres. Looking from the front of the structure, the basement walls are now visible.

Measuring from the side of the building, where it aligns with the first-floor level, it can be seen that the front structure’s height has been brought down to match the first-floor surface. Only the rear structure remains, which is still steeply sloped.

Today's operation plan involves accelerating the removal of collapsed structural parts at Zone C near the parking building. Workers are breaking up concrete and steel to rebalance the structure with the front and to clear a path for officials to access the basement.