Tremors detected near Thai border in Myanmar and Nicobar Islands

MONDAY, JUNE 30, 2025

Several tremors were recorded in Thailand’s neighbouring countries on Sunday (29 June), particularly in Myanmar to the north and India’s Nicobar Islands to the south.

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), no seismic activity had been detected or processed between midnight and 9.30am on Monday (30 June).

However, on Sunday, a series of tremors were reported in neighbouring regions. The details are as follows:

  • 11.03pm – A 2.6-magnitude tremor centred in Myanmar, approximately 205km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.
     
  • 10.07pm – A 4.1-magnitude tremor centred in the Nicobar Islands, India, about 471km northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga province.
     
  • 9.50pm – A 4.1-magnitude tremor in the same vicinity of the Nicobar Islands, roughly 468km northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga.
     
  • 3.02pm – A 2.5-magnitude tremor in Myanmar, approximately 141km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son.
     
  • 2.16pm – A 4.4-magnitude tremor in the Nicobar Islands, around 473km northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga.
  • 8.37am – A 4.4-magnitude tremor also centred in the Nicobar Islands, about 495km northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga.
     
  • 8.28am – Another 4.4-magnitude tremor from the same area, located roughly 465km northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga.
     
  • 6.56am – A 2.1-magnitude tremor in Myanmar, approximately 168km southwest of Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son.
     
  • 6.35am – A 4.1-magnitude tremor in the Nicobar Islands, about 473km northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga.
     
  • 3.06am – A 3.4-magnitude tremor in Myanmar, roughly 323km northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son.
     
  • 1.27am – A 4.8-magnitude tremor in Myanmar, about 281km northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son.
     
  • 12.01am – A 3.9-magnitude tremor in Myanmar, located approximately 318km northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son.
