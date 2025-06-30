Tremors detected near Thai border in Myanmar and Nicobar Islands

However, on Sunday, a series of tremors were reported in neighbouring regions. The details are as follows:
- 11.03pm – A 2.6-magnitude tremor centred in Myanmar, approximately 205km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.
- 10.07pm – A 4.1-magnitude tremor centred in the Nicobar Islands, India, about 471km northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga province.
- 9.50pm – A 4.1-magnitude tremor in the same vicinity of the Nicobar Islands, roughly 468km northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga.
- 3.02pm – A 2.5-magnitude tremor in Myanmar, approximately 141km northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son.
- 2.16pm – A 4.4-magnitude tremor in the Nicobar Islands, around 473km northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga.