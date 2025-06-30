Design and construction flaws blamed for State Audit Office collapse: PM

She made the statement after chairing a meeting at Government House to follow up on the investigation into the building's collapse, which occurred during the earthquake on March 28.

The findings from the investigation were consistent across all institutions involved. The analysis was reinforced by simulation technology, which recreated the building’s response to seismic forces and pinpointed the causes of the collapse, Paetongtarn said.

She explained that all four institutions tasked with inspecting the incident found clear deficiencies in the building’s design and construction methods — particularly the shear wall systems around the lift shafts and stairwells.

Paetongtarn added that substandard concrete and faulty construction practices were also to blame.