Thai Meteorological Department dismisses tsunami warning for Chumphon and Narathiwat as false

FRIDAY, JULY 04, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department confirms that the tsunami warning for Chumphon and Narathiwat on July 5 circulating on social media is false and urges public caution.

Following widespread social media posts warning of a tsunami expected to hit Chumphon and Narathiwat provinces on July 5, 2025, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, has issued an official statement clarifying that the information is false. The department urges the public not to panic or believe in unverified rumours circulating online, as such misinformation can cause unnecessary alarm.

The department confirmed that, at present, no technology or method exists to accurately predict the specific time and date of an earthquake or tsunami, nor can such events be foreseen in advance. Therefore, the circulated warning is baseless and may lead to confusion and public panic.

The department requests that the public exercise caution when receiving and sharing information on social media, and to rely only on updates from official and trusted government sources to prevent the spread of false information and misunderstandings.

