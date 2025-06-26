Expert analyses tsunami risk after over 15 earthquakes in the Andaman Sea

Prof Santi Pailoplee, a geology expert from the Department of Geology, Faculty of Science at Chulalongkorn University and owner of the "Mitrearth" Facebook page, has posted an analysis regarding the recent series of moderate earthquakes (ranging from 3.x to 5.x magnitude) in the Andaman Sea.
He provided insights into the potential risks, including the likelihood of a tsunami, following over 15 seismic events off Thailand's southern coast.
On June 25, 2025, Santi shared his scientific observations as follows:
Conclusion:
Based on historical data, Santi advised the public on Thailand’s Andaman coast to monitor the situation closely. The possibilities remain:
Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will conduct a simulated tsunami evacuation drill in six provinces along the Andaman Sea coast. The drill will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 2.30pm.
During the drill, a tsunami warning will be issued through local alarm towers, with the following alerts:
M2 (Earthquake in the Sea Warning)
“Attention, attention, an earthquake has occurred in the sea. A tsunami may follow. Please evacuate the beach area and move to higher ground immediately.”
M3 (Tsunami Warning)
“Attention, attention, a tsunami is now occurring. Please evacuate the beach area and move to higher ground immediately.”
The drill will be carried out in the following locations across the six provinces:
Ranong: Ban Bang Ben and Ban Ao Koei, Muang Luang Subdistrict, Kapoe District
Phang Nga: Ban Nam Khem, Ban Bang Sak Nuea, and Ban Bang Sak Tai, Bang Muang Subdistrict, Takua Pa District
Krabi: Nopparat Thara Beach, Ao Nang Subdistrict, Mueang Krabi District
Trang: Hat Sai Thong Beach, Koh Sukon Subdistrict, Palian District
Satun: Tanyong Po Subdistrict, Mueang Satun District
Phuket: Kamala Beach, Kathu District
Residents in the affected areas are requested not to panic and to participate in the drill as scheduled. This exercise is aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and ensuring an effective response in the event of a real tsunami threat.