Expert analyses tsunami risk after over 15 earthquakes in the Andaman Sea

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will conduct a simulated tsunami evacuation drill in six provinces along the Andaman Sea coast. The drill will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 2.30pm.

During the drill, a tsunami warning will be issued through local alarm towers, with the following alerts:

M2 (Earthquake in the Sea Warning)

“Attention, attention, an earthquake has occurred in the sea. A tsunami may follow. Please evacuate the beach area and move to higher ground immediately.”

M3 (Tsunami Warning)

“Attention, attention, a tsunami is now occurring. Please evacuate the beach area and move to higher ground immediately.”

The drill will be carried out in the following locations across the six provinces:

Ranong: Ban Bang Ben and Ban Ao Koei, Muang Luang Subdistrict, Kapoe District

Phang Nga: Ban Nam Khem, Ban Bang Sak Nuea, and Ban Bang Sak Tai, Bang Muang Subdistrict, Takua Pa District

Krabi: Nopparat Thara Beach, Ao Nang Subdistrict, Mueang Krabi District

Trang: Hat Sai Thong Beach, Koh Sukon Subdistrict, Palian District

Satun: Tanyong Po Subdistrict, Mueang Satun District

Phuket: Kamala Beach, Kathu District

Residents in the affected areas are requested not to panic and to participate in the drill as scheduled. This exercise is aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and ensuring an effective response in the event of a real tsunami threat.

