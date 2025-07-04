Tsunami Preparedness: Understanding the Warnings and Staying Safe

Recent concerns about a potential tsunami reaching Thailand, following earthquake activity near India's Nicobar Islands, have been allayed by the Department of Mineral Resources and the Meteorological Department.

Both agencies have confirmed that the recent tremors will not impact Thailand or trigger a tsunami.

However, even without an immediate threat, it's crucial for the public to understand the signs of an impending tsunami and how to react. Here's a guide to identifying warning signals and the measures to take.

The Three Key Tsunami Indicators

The Department of Mineral Resources highlights that one of the most critical warning signs of a tsunami is a sudden and unusual drop in sea level. This phenomenon occurs due to the immense pull of a forming giant wave.

Typically, an underwater earthquake exceeding magnitude 7.5 can generate a tsunami. The seismic activity causes the seabed to shift, displacing vast amounts of water.

This pushes some water upwards and simultaneously draws water away from the coastline before it builds into a powerful wave that crashes ashore.

Waiting to see the towering waves before evacuating can be fatal, as these deep-water waves travel rapidly in all directions before they hit the coast with devastating force.

Recalling the tragic 2004 tsunami, Thailand was struck by waves reaching up to 15 metres high, travelling at an average speed of 36-45 kilometres per hour.

This is significantly faster than the average human running speed of 20 kilometres per hour. Therefore, in tsunami-prone areas, recognising warning signs and knowing what to do is paramount.

