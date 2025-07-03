5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Fiji, tremors felt across Southeast Asia

Earthquake swarm shakes Nicobar Islands, India, nearly 100 times

The Department of Mineral Resources has summarised the series of earthquakes that occurred from June 24 to July 1, 2025. A total of 94 earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 3.4 to 4.9, were recorded in the Andaman Sea, to the east of the Nicobar Islands, India.

The earthquakes were classified as minor to light, with no significant main shocks, and they occurred as part of a swarm over a specific period. The epicentres of these quakes were located about 450 kilometres northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga province, and approximately 100 kilometres from an underwater volcano.

The department stated that the cause of these earthquakes was due to the movement along the Sumatran fault in the Andaman Sea. However, the department confirmed that these events did not trigger a tsunami due to the relatively small size of the tremors.

No impact has been reported in Thailand, and crucially, these quakes were caused by horizontal fault movement, not the subduction-type movements that lead to tsunamis, as seen in the 2004 disaster, the department explained.

The Department of Mineral Resources continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates.