Four mild earthquakes recorded in Myanmar, Vietnam and Nicobar Islands

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that the strongest earthquake occurred at 8:52 a.m. in the Nicobar Islands, registering a magnitude of 4.8 at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 9.372° North and longitude 94.367° East, approximately 466 kilometres southeast of Phang Nga Province.

Two of the earthquakes occurred in Myanmar: the first struck at 12:28 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.3, and the second at 1:19 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.1. Both quakes were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The fourth earthquake was reported in Vietnam at 1:41 a.m., with a magnitude of 4.1 and a depth of 10 kilometres.