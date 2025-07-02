Four mild earthquakes recorded in Myanmar, Vietnam and Nicobar Islands

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that the strongest earthquake occurred at 8:52 a.m. in the Nicobar Islands, registering a magnitude of 4.8 at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 9.372° North and longitude 94.367° East, approximately 466 kilometres southeast of Phang Nga Province.
Two of the earthquakes occurred in Myanmar: the first struck at 12:28 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.3, and the second at 1:19 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.1. Both quakes were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The fourth earthquake was reported in Vietnam at 1:41 a.m., with a magnitude of 4.1 and a depth of 10 kilometres.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries resulting from these quakes, the division said. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in affected areas to remain alert and prepared for any further developments.
Globally, the strongest earthquake recorded on Wednesday occurred at 8:39 a.m. off the coast of central Chile, measuring 5.4 in magnitude at a depth of 10 kilometres.
