A magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Japan’s Tokara Islands

This earthquake is part of a series of tremors that have been ongoing for several weeks, causing growing concern among locals.
The quake struck at 3.26pm local time, with its epicenter located approximately 10 km below the surface. The tremors were strongly felt in areas such as Toshima village in Kagoshima Prefecture, where the seismic intensity reached a level of 5 Lower on Japan’s 7-point scale. Several other regions also experienced shaking at levels of 3 or higher.
Authorities have issued a warning for residents in affected areas, urging caution and advising them to stay informed as aftershocks may occur at any time.
The recent earthquake has intensified concerns, as the Tokara Islands have been enduring a seismic swarm since late June. According to Japan’s Yomiuri news outlet, the area has experienced 877 tremors since June 21, with magnitudes starting from 1.1.
The Japanese government has acknowledged the need for more extensive preparations to cope with the potential threat of a megaquake in the Nankai Trough. Experts estimate there is an 82% likelihood of a major earthquake occurring within the next 30 years, which could result in up to 300,000 fatalities.
Since 2014, the government has had a disaster preparedness plan in place, aiming to reduce the number of fatalities by 80%. However, it has only managed to reduce this figure by 20%. As a result, a revised plan was introduced on Tuesday to accelerate measures such as building tsunami barriers, shelters, and more intensive disaster drills.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called for nationwide cooperation to save as many lives as possible.
Meanwhile, the government is also addressing a new threat: misinformation circulating on social media. Particularly concerning is the resurgence of an old manga, Watashiga Mita Mirai (The Future I Saw), by Ryo Tatsuki, which predicts a severe disaster between July 5 and 7.
The prediction has caused anxiety among foreign tourists, leading some to cancel their trips to Japan.
Reports indicate that tourism demand has dropped, with Hong Kong's Greater Bay Airlines reducing flights to Japan due to lower passenger numbers. The number of tourists from Hong Kong fell by 11.2% in May compared to the same period last year.
Amid growing concerns, Ryoichi Nomura, Chief of JMA, stated, "With current scientific methods, it is impossible to predict earthquakes with precision." However, he urged the public to remain prepared and avoid taking actions driven by unwarranted anxiety.
The Nankai Trough, an 800-kilometre long undersea trench running parallel to Japan’s Pacific coastline, is currently experiencing the gradual subduction of the Philippine Sea plate beneath the Eurasian plate.
This process is occurring along a reverse fault with an angle of less than 45 degrees, which is considered hazardous and could potentially trigger severe earthquakes or large tsunamis.
Over the past 1,400 years, the Nankai Trough has witnessed major earthquakes approximately every 100 to 200 years, with the most recent significant event occurring in 1946.