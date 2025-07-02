A magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Japan’s Tokara Islands

This earthquake is part of a series of tremors that have been ongoing for several weeks, causing growing concern among locals.

The quake struck at 3.26pm local time, with its epicenter located approximately 10 km below the surface. The tremors were strongly felt in areas such as Toshima village in Kagoshima Prefecture, where the seismic intensity reached a level of 5 Lower on Japan’s 7-point scale. Several other regions also experienced shaking at levels of 3 or higher.

Authorities have issued a warning for residents in affected areas, urging caution and advising them to stay informed as aftershocks may occur at any time.