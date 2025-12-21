Anwar urges Thai, Cambodian foreign ministers to use Monday meeting to resolve border clashes

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday urged Thailand and Cambodia to use an ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Monday as a “constructive platform” to end border clashes between the two countries.
Anwar, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), made the call in a Facebook post at 9.20am on Sunday.
In the post, Anwar said he had spoken with Thai caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to discuss the best way forward as the border fighting between the two countries entered its 14th day.
“I had the opportunity to speak with the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to exchange views and discuss the best way forward to ease the tensions that have arisen between the two countries,” Anwar wrote.
“I stressed the importance of Cambodia and Thailand upholding the spirit of dialogue, wisdom and mutual respect in order to end the tensions and preserve peace and stability in the region.
“The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting taking place tomorrow is an appropriate and constructive platform for both countries to negotiate openly, resolve differences peacefully, and reach a fair and lasting settlement.”