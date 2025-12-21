Anwar urges Thai, Cambodian foreign ministers to use Monday meeting to resolve border clashes

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday urged Thailand and Cambodia to use an ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Monday as a “constructive platform” to end border clashes between the two countries.

Anwar, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), made the call in a Facebook post at 9.20am on Sunday.

In the post, Anwar said he had spoken with Thai caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to discuss the best way forward as the border fighting between the two countries entered its 14th day.