Mild earthquakes recorded off Sumatra, Indonesia on Friday

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that the first quake occurred at 12:33 p.m. in the sea north of Sumatra, registering a magnitude of 5.2 at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located approximately 394 kilometres southwest of Phuket Province.
The second and third earthquakes occurred at 12:39 p.m. and 1:18 p.m., with magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.6, respectively. Both quakes were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, with epicentres located approximately 511 km and 542 km from Phuket, respectively.
The division confirmed there were no reports of tremors felt in Thailand as a result of these quakes. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in affected areas to remain alert and prepared for any further developments.
