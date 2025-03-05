THB46 bn worth of counterfeit cosmetics, foods from China seized

Thai authorities have dismantled a major online network selling counterfeit and substandard cosmetics, food supplements, and hazardous goods, seizing an estimated 46.2 billion baht worth of illicit products.

A joint operation by the Consumer Protection Police Division (PCPD) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) targeted six warehouses across Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok provinces, uncovering a vast operation importing and distributing unregulated goods, primarily from China.

The haul included nearly half a million items, ranging from skincare creams and shampoos to instant hot pot ingredients and medical devices. A significant number of seized items lacked proper Thai labelling, raising serious concerns about product safety and authenticity.

"This operation stems directly from our ongoing surveillance of online platforms," Pol Maj-General Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, commander of the PCPD, said. "We discovered numerous advertisements for substandard and potentially dangerous products, prompting immediate action."

The raids, conducted between February 18 and 28, revealed a sophisticated distribution network operating through multiple online storefronts. One warehouse alone was processing up to 2,000 orders daily.

