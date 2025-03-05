THB46 bn worth of counterfeit cosmetics, foods from China seized

Thai authorities have dismantled a major online network selling counterfeit and substandard cosmetics, food supplements, and hazardous goods, seizing an estimated 46.2 billion baht worth of illicit products.
A joint operation by the Consumer Protection Police Division (PCPD) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) targeted six warehouses across Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok provinces, uncovering a vast operation importing and distributing unregulated goods, primarily from China.
The haul included nearly half a million items, ranging from skincare creams and shampoos to instant hot pot ingredients and medical devices. A significant number of seized items lacked proper Thai labelling, raising serious concerns about product safety and authenticity.
"This operation stems directly from our ongoing surveillance of online platforms," Pol Maj-General Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, commander of the PCPD, said. "We discovered numerous advertisements for substandard and potentially dangerous products, prompting immediate action."
The raids, conducted between February 18 and 28, revealed a sophisticated distribution network operating through multiple online storefronts. One warehouse alone was processing up to 2,000 orders daily.
In total, 107 distinct product lines, comprising 476,965 individual items, were seized, including cosmetics, hazardous substances, medical devices and herbal products. These have been forwarded to Division 4 of the PCPD for further investigation and legal proceedings.
Investigators confirmed that all seized goods were imported from China, with many lacking Thai language labels or featuring labels generated by automated translation. The PCPD has pledged to expand the investigation to identify and apprehend the key importers and distributors.
"We strongly urge the public to exercise extreme caution when purchasing health and beauty products online," pharmacist Lertchai Lertwut, deputy secretary-general of the FDA, has warned. "If a deal appears too good to be true, it likely is. Always verify seller credentials and check for proper licensing and labelling."
Authorities have vowed to take the investigation to its conclusion, aiming to identify and apprehend the masterminds behind the operation. Those convicted face a range of charges under Thai law, including violations of the Cosmetics Act, Food Act, Hazardous Substances Act, and Medical Devices Act, with penalties including substantial fines and imprisonment.
The public has been urged to report any suspicious activity regarding counterfeit or substandard health and beauty products. Reports can be made to the PCPD hotline at 1135, or via the FDA hotline at 1556. Additionally, complaints can be submitted through the FDA Thai line application @FDAThai.