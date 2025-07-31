L’Oréal Reports Strong Half-Year 2025 Results, Accelerating Towards Full-Scale Beauty Tech Leadership

In the first half of the year, L’Oréal continued to demonstrate its capability in efficient cost management, maintaining sustained expansion of its operating margin. This reflects the company's well-targeted investments and robust management.
L’Oréal remains fully committed to its “Beauty Tech Company” strategy, making significant investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital innovation. The aim is to create personalized, accessible, and responsive beauty experiences for consumers across diverse channels worldwide.
To further strengthen its portfolio, L’Oréal announced key strategic acquisitions in the first half of 2025: Medik8, a high-performance skincare brand (within L'Oréal Luxe), and Color Wow, a leading hair care and styling brand (within Professional Products). These strategic additions will expand L’Oréal’s capabilities in high-potential growth markets and cater to an even wider range of consumer needs.
Key global markets continue to show positive signs, with emerging markets serving as crucial growth engines. L’Oréal observed clear signs of recovery in mainland China and continued strong performance in numerous regions worldwide, reflecting the business's adaptability and resilience in a challenging market environment.
Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L’Oréal, reiterated the company's vision:
“Our half-year 2025 results demonstrate our ability to deliver strong growth even in a complex environment. We remain dedicated to elevating L’Oréal into a true Beauty Tech Company, leveraging cutting-edge innovation to fulfill both the needs and aspirations of consumers globally. The acquisitions of Medik8 and Color Wow are significant steps in strengthening our portfolio and underscore our investment in the future.”
L’Oréal anticipates that the global beauty market will continue to grow in the second half of 2025. The company is confident it can outpace market growth by consistently executing its digital strategy, focusing on science-driven innovation, and investing in its brands to meet evolving consumer demands worldwide. L’Oréal is prepared to address potential economic challenges and the possible impact of new tax policies in key markets like the United States.