Thai Real Estate on the Brink of Collapse Amid Unprecedented Crisis

Thailand's property market is facing a "severe crisis" in 2025, with industry-wide home loan growth projected to turn negative for the first time in the country's history.

This downturn is being fuelled by a potent mix of sluggish purchasing power, a massive housing oversupply, and structural issues that are proving to be more challenging than the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Chayawadee Chai-anant, a spokesperson for the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the real estate market "looks worse than before," suggesting that the challenges facing the sector are growing in both severity and complexity.

The primary driver behind this slump is a shift in consumer behaviour. Data from industry discussions show that people are increasingly worried about their future income, leading them to be more cautious with spending and investment, particularly for high-value assets like property.

This has resulted in fewer home purchases and a more protracted decision-making process, directly contributing to a noticeable drop in sales and home loan applications.

Financial institutions are also playing a significant role. Banks have become much stricter with loan approvals, a change that now extends beyond low and middle-income earners to include higher-income brackets.

This is because banks are taking a more cautious approach to risk assessment in light of the deteriorating economic outlook.