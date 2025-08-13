Luxury Homes Market Stalls as Consumer Confidence Declines, Developers Eye Phuket and Hotel Ventures

Thailand’s real estate sector is feeling the weight of ongoing economic uncertainties, with demand for high-end properties, including homes and luxury condominiums, slowing significantly.

Developers are pivoting to more sustainable options, turning their focus to Phuket's thriving international market and expanding into the hospitality sector.

The sluggishness in the luxury housing market has become more apparent in the past year.

According to Knight Frank Thailand’s market analysis, demand for high-end single homes priced between 10-40 million baht, which previously dominated the market, has dropped, with sales volumes expected to remain flat or grow cautiously in the next year.

The market for properties over 20 million baht, a traditionally high-demand segment, has also been impacted by tightening credit conditions and increased loan rejections.

Nattapong Kunakornwong, CEO of SC Asset Corporation, explained that the traditionally strong demand from cash-rich buyers has weakened, as people are now opting to save rather than invest.

This shift in buyer behavior has led to a stagnation in sales despite efforts to stimulate the market with promotions and price adjustments.

"We are seeing a significant shift in consumer behavior," Nattapong said. "Buyers are more hesitant, relying more on loans. However, the stricter lending process is hindering sales."

Despite these challenges, international demand, particularly from buyers from China, Russia, and Myanmar, has helped maintain momentum in the luxury condominium market, especially in popular tourist destinations like Phuket.

Yet, local buyers remain cautious, particularly following recent natural disasters.

