Fed holds rates steady, warns of fallout from Iran war

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday (March 18) after the Federal Reserve kept US interest rates unchanged and projected only one rate cut this year, as policymakers assessed mounting economic risks from surging oil prices and the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Fresh projections from the US central bank showed that the benchmark overnight interest rate would fall by just a quarter of a percentage point by the end of this year, with no indication of when that move might take place.

Major stock indexes extended their losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the war had added further uncertainty to the economic outlook.

Economists had broadly expected the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged.

“The Fed is on hold. With inflation running above target and the economy running above trend, and elevated uncertainty about the path of the Iran war, there is no argument for easing policy,” said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments in Santa Monica, California.

“The bigger challenge for the Fed, exacerbated by the war, is balancing its dual mandate of full employment and low, stable inflation. Should the war persist and oil prices remain high, it will cause economic slowing. But easing monetary policy would be a mistake as that would only fuel inflation,” he added.

Earlier, the US Labor Department said the Producer Price Index rose 3.4% year-on-year, above economists’ forecast of 2.9%, with prices at risk of climbing further as the Middle East conflict pushes up shipping and oil costs.

Brent crude extended gains and climbed to near US$110 a barrel after an Iranian news agency reported that some oil industry facilities in South Pars and Asaluyeh had come under attack.