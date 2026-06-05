Japan flags record bear casualties as public safety threat deepens

Bears now pose a “serious threat to public safety and peace” in Japan after encounters with the animals and related casualties climbed to record highs in fiscal 2025, the government said in its annual report released on Friday (June 5).

The 2026 environment white paper, approved at Friday’s cabinet meeting, cited government data showing that bear sightings nationwide surpassed 50,000 in the year through March.

The number of people injured or killed by bears reached 238 over the same period.