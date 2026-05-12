US says rare earths pact with China remains in force

A senior US official said on Sunday that the rare earths agreement between Washington and Beijing remains in force, easing concerns over another possible escalation in the ongoing trade and technology dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

The official said discussions over the future of the agreement were continuing and indicated that any extension would be announced “at the appropriate time”. However, it remained unclear whether the current arrangement would be formally prolonged.

The remarks came ahead of a closely watched summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14-15, where rare earths, trade disputes, Taiwan and the conflict involving Iran are expected to dominate discussions.

Rare earth minerals have become one of the most sensitive pressure points in US-China relations because they are essential for manufacturing semiconductors, electric vehicles, aerospace systems and military equipment. China remains the world’s dominant producer and processor of the materials, giving Beijing significant leverage in global supply chains.