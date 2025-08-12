US, China prolong tariff truce for 90 days to avert steep duty hikes

The move comes as American retailers prepare to stock up ahead of the peak year-end shopping season.

US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had signed an executive order delaying the tariff hike until 12.01am EST (0501 GMT) on 10 November, with all other terms of the deal unchanged.

Hours later, Beijing’s Commerce Ministry confirmed a matching extension, also deferring new sanctions on US companies it had planned to blacklist in April.

The arrangement preserves existing tariff levels, 30% on Chinese goods entering the US and 10% on US exports to China, and prevents them from surging to 145% and 125% respectively. Without the extension, the truce was due to expire early Tuesday.

Washington described the pause as part of continuing efforts to address what it calls China’s “non-reciprocal” trade practices and related security issues.

Beijing said it was implementing “important consensus” reached between President Xi Jinping and Trump during a June 5 phone call, adding that the decision would help stabilise the global economy.